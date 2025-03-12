Video: Behind the Music of 3 SUMMERS OF LINCOLN at La Jolla Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch the creative team behind 3 Summer of Lincoln discuss the process behind adding music to Abraham Lincoln's story for the new musical. 3 Summers of Lincoln, now playing at La Jolla Playhouse, features lyrics by Daniel J. Watts and Joe DiPietro, with music by Crystal Monee Hall. The musical's original score blends gospel, R&B, powerhouse anthems, and Broadway.

"It became clearer, like a lot of us, [Lincoln is] just a dude under pressure right now and it's like, 'Oh, I understand that,'" said Hall.

"We kind of found what [Frederick Douglass] sounded like first, and then leaning into the idea of, okay, this is a progressive sound, what is a less progressive sound? Like, if there's more color in what Fred is doing, maybe there's a little bit less color, less movement in what Lincoln is doing," Watts added.

This gripping new musical tells the inspirational story of one of the most important friendships in our nation’s history, and a divided country coming together. Summer, 1862. President Abraham Lincoln must find a way to end the Civil War.

Enter powerful abolitionist Frederick Douglass. If he can meet Lincoln face to face, he can help the president cement a vision of the future that ends slavery along with the war — all while preserving the Union. Just three meetings took place between the two men — pivotal conversations between two brilliant leaders that shaped the course of history.

This is the sixth Playhouse collaboration between Joe DiPietro and Christopher Ashley (including the hit shows Babbitt, Diana and Memphis).