Video: Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing, New Book & More In New Gayle King Interview on CBS

The interview is set to be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 5, (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 3 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 4 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA

Click Here for More on Barbra Streisand

Award-winning singer, actor and author Barbra Streisand is sitting down with Gayle King for a revealing interview on CBS NEWS SUNDAY MORNING, set to be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 5, (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

Streisand opens up to King about her life, love, upbringing, and her long-awaited memoir, My Name Is Barbra, to be published Tuesday.

During the interview, Streisand opens up about her "cold" and "unsupportive" mother and deceased father. She says the loss of her father when she was just 15 months old left a big hole in her life.

"I was angry that I didn’t have a father. I remember … saying to my mother, 'Why didn’t you ever tell me about my father?' And she said, 'I didn’t want you to miss him,'" Streisand shared, saying that her mother "didn’t believe" in being affectionate towards her.

When asked why she wanted to write the memoir, Streisand said she wanted people to hear her story from her own words.

"I want them to know the truth … You know, one of the reasons I wrote the book is to … talk about the myths about me," the Funny Girl icon says in the interview.

Hear Streisand discuss what prompted her to finally write her memoir, and reconciling her private self with the public persona in a new clip from the audiobook here.

The audiobook, narrated by Barbra, is a production in itself, with additional content and musical asides. While recording, Barbra added more color and background to her stories, resulting in over 50 ad libs exclusive to the audiobook. There are also musical excerpts spanning her entire oeuvre, from her movies, albums, and Broadway productions. 

Watch a clip from the interview here, in which she describes her first time meeting her husband, James Brolin:





RELATED STORIES

1
Where to Watch Barbra Streisand Discuss Her New Memoir on TV Photo
Where to Watch Barbra Streisand Discuss Her New Memoir on TV

Barbra Streisand has scheduled several television and radio appearances to discuss her highly-anticipated memoir next week. Streisand will talk about her new memoir and audiobook, set for release on November 7, with Gayle King, Stephen Colbert, Howard Stern, and more. Check out the lineup!

2
Barbra Streisand is Reworking Ending of THE WAY WE WERE For Films Re-Release Photo
Barbra Streisand is Reworking Ending of THE WAY WE WERE For Film's Re-Release

Barbra Streisand is reportedly re-cutting the end of the film The Way We Were, for a re-release set for later this year. Her husband, James Brolin, misspoke by stating she was reworking Funny Girl instead.

3
Streisand Tells Stories of Broadway Debut & More in New Memoir Photo
Streisand Tells Stories of Broadway Debut & More in New Memoir

October is a big month for Barbra Streisand. That's because she has not one, but two new albums on the way from Columbia Records. Then, almost immediately following, her new memoir, My Name Is Barbra, will be released by Random House on November 7.

4
Streisand Tells Stories of Broadway Debut & More in New Memoir Photo
Streisand Tells Stories of Broadway Debut & More in New Memoir

October is a big month for Barbra Streisand. That's because she has not one, but two new albums on the way from Columbia Records. Then, almost immediately following, her new memoir, My Name Is Barbra, will be released by Random House on November 7. In the book, Streisand of course discusses the many eras of her epic career, and she previewed some of the subject matter in a recent interview.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Adele to be Honored With Sherry Lansing Leadership Award by The Hollywood ReporterAdele to be Honored With Sherry Lansing Leadership Award by The Hollywood Reporter
Video: Brenda Lee Celebrates 65th Anniversary of 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' with New Music VideoVideo: Brenda Lee Celebrates 65th Anniversary of 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' with New Music Video
Calvin Harris to Headline the 2024 Pegasus World CupCalvin Harris to Headline the 2024 Pegasus World Cup
ONE Musicfest 2023 Shatters Records and Ignites Piedmont Park in Atlanta With 100K in AttendanceONE Musicfest 2023 Shatters Records and Ignites Piedmont Park in Atlanta With 100K in Attendance

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of I NEED THAT on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of I NEED THAT on Broadway
Michael Urie WILL Succeed on Broadway in SPAMALOT Video
Michael Urie WILL Succeed on Broadway in SPAMALOT
Alex Edelman Talks JUST FOR US and More on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE Video
Alex Edelman Talks JUST FOR US and More on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
& JULIET
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SIX

Recommended For You