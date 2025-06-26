Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Prepares to Set Sail with Royal Caribbean

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Royal Caribbean has just released a brand-new behind-the-scenes video, Behind the Scenes of “Back to the Future: The Musical” on Star of the Seas: From Casting to Rehearsals, giving fans an exclusive first look at the making of this iconic Broadway hit’s debut at sea.

With the all-new Star of the Seas preparing to launch from Port Canaveral (Orlando) in August 2025, the video takes viewers on a time‑traveling journey—from casting calls in London and New York City to first rehearsals in Miami. The sneak peek reveals how Royal Caribbean is reimagining the beloved musical for life at sea, delivering a high‑voltage theatrical experience as part of the world’s ultimate vacation.

Already a smash hit on both West End and Broadway, Back to the Future: The Musical premiered in Manchester in 2020, transferred to London’s West End in 2021, and opened on Broadway in 2023. The show won the 2022 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical and received seven total Olivier nominations. It also won several WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical and honors for its set, sound, and lighting design. On Broadway, the production earned two 2024 Tony Award nominations—for Roger Bart as Best Featured Actor and for Tim Hatley and Finn Ross for Best Scenic Design.