Video: Auli’i Cravalho Teases MOANA Live-Action Remake on THE VIEW

Next week, Moana 2 will hit theaters. The movie is a sequel to Disney's 2016 animated hit, and Auli’i Cravalho once again reprises her role as the titular character. Cravalho is also starring in Cabaret on Broadway and the star visited The View on Monday to discuss both projects, along with the upcoming live-action remake of Moana.

During the interview, she expressed her gratitude to Disney for bringing her Pacific Island culture to the screen and the opportunity to play a strong, independent character. "I was cast when I was 14 and I turn 24 in less than a week so that's truly a whole generation of people who are impacted by this character."

Cravalho also teased her involvement with the live-action remake of Moana, for which she serves as executive producer. "Moving into an executive producer capacity is so different...it is good to get into the nitty-gritty of things," the performer said. She added that Catherine Lagaʻaia, who is playing the title character in live-action, is "doing such an incredible job."

As for Cabaret, Cravalho highlighted the themes that are present in the musical such as anti-semitism, fascism, and misogyny. "I think what's really important is that theatre rips us open and reveals a mirror," she said. Watch the full interview now.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is currently running at the August Wilson Theatre, starring Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho as 'Sally Bowles'. The cast also includes Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider;’ Calvin Leon Smith as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz;’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and Michelle Aravena as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. With music by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Moana 2 opens in theaters on November 27, 2024. The first Moana debuted in theaters on Nov. 23, 2016, grossing nearly $644 million in global box office.