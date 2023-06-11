Video: Ariana DeBose Kicks Off the Tony Awards With a Dance Medley

Watch the full performance here!

By: Jun. 11, 2023

Tonight's the night! The 76th Annual Tony Awards are now underway.

Check out our full list of winners as it is updated live here.

Ariana DeBose kicked off the big night with a dance medley. The song was decidedly lyric-less, and the rest of the show will also be unscripted, due to the WGA strike. This was referenced at the beginning of the show, when DeBose flipped through a binder labeled "Tony Awards Script", full of empty pages.

Watch the full performance below!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will feature performances from the casts of nominated best musicals and revivals, including Camelot, Into The Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

In addition, the show will feature performances from Joaquina Kalukango, the winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, the cast of A Beautiful Noise, the cast of Funny Girl, and a special performance for the Tony Award for the 2023 Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients, Joel Grey and John Kander.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose, airs live from the historic United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, is presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.




Recommended For You