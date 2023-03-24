Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Ariana DeBose & Bonnie Milligan Sing 'A Woman Knows' From FEMALE TROUBLES

Female Troubles is a completely original musical comedy featuring lyrics by Amanda Green, music by Curtis Moore, and book by Gabrielle Allan and Jennifer Crittenden.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story, Broadway's Hamilton, Pippin, Bring It On) and Drama Desk nominee and Theatre World Award winner Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo, Head Over Heels) went into the studio recently to record "A Woman Knows," the 11 o'clock number from the upcoming original musical comedy Female Troubles, a period piece.

Watch below!

 

Female Troubles is a completely original musical comedy featuring lyrics by Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody, Bring It On), music by Curtis Moore ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), and book by Gabrielle Allan and Jennifer Crittenden ("Veep," "Seinfeld").

In Female Troubles, Elinor Benton finds herself surprisingly and undeniably knocked up - and, since she's unmarried and this is 19th century England, she has a very big problem. Facing devastating ruin, Elinor and her girlfriends set off on a raucous carriage trip to London seeking the services of Madame Restell, an infamous midwife who advertises cures for women with "female troubles." Through the lens of the past, this original musical comedy comments on the present, asking the trenchant question, "Can You Believe This Sh*t's Still Happening in 1810?"

DeBose and Milligan recorded "A Woman Knows" as friends of the authors. (DeBose made her Broadway debut in Green's Bring It On). The song marks the culmination of the rollicking journey of leading lady Elinor Benton and her maid, Dabney, where they face a crucial decision that they must each make for themselves.

Producers Aged in Wood (Robyn Goodman, Josh Fiedler and Nicole Kramer), Brian & Dayna Lee (AF Creative Media), and Jay & Cindy Gutterman have been developing the musical for several years. Future production news about Female Troubles will be delivered soon.

Sign up here to receive information about the show: https://bit.ly/3ngflAZ

Music video credits:
Produced and edited by Ethan Noble
Director of Photography - Lianne Richards
1st AC - Jerome Salac
Associate Producer - Olivia Skvarenina

BIOGRAPHIES

Amanda Green

(Lyrics) is a two-time Tony Award-nominated and Grammy-nominated lyricist/composer and award-winning performer. She received 2022 Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for her lyrics for Mr. Saturday Night on Broadway starring the legendary Billy Crystal. She received a Tony Award nomination and two Drama Desk Award nominations (Music & Lyrics) for Hands On A Hardbody, which she co-composed with Phish frontman Trey Anastasio. In the same Broadway season she co-wrote lyrics for Bring It On with Lin-Manuel Miranda (Tony nominated for Best Musical, Drama Desk nomination for Lyrics). Also Broadway: High Fidelity (Lyrics); Additional book and lyrics for Kiss Me, Kate starring Kelli O'Hara, (2019); Additional lyrics for On the Twentieth Century starring Kristin Chenoweth (2014), both directed by Scott Ellis. TV: "Peter Pan Live" (Additional lyrics), "The Kennedy Center Honors" (Special Material for Martin Short; Tom Hanks Tribute). Amanda serves as the first woman President of The Dramatists Guild of America.

Curtis Moore

(Music) is currently the songwriter and composer for the Amazon Prime hit series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," which garnered him two Emmy Award nominations. On Broadway, he composed the score for Nora Ephon's play, Lucky Guy starring Tom Hanks. At The Public Theater, he composed the music for Venice, as well as the score for Barry Edelstein's Timon of Athens. With Thomas Mizer, he was awarded the Fred Ebb and Jonathan Larson Awards. His musical Triangle was commissioned by Williamstown and went on to win six Theatre Bay Area Awards and two SF Bay Area Critics Circle Awards. He teamed up with Amanda Green, Mizer, and Matthew Brookshire on the Fringe Festival hit, For The Love Of Tiffany, and was conductor and performer in The Bridge Project's critically acclaimed world tour of Richard III, directed by Sam Mendes. He wrote the music for the animated series "HouseBroken" with Lisa Kudrow, and wrote and performed the songs for Todd Solondz' film Palindromes. For more information go to www.trickybox.com.

Gabrielle Allan

(Book). An Emmy-winning writer, Gabrielle started in television, most notably, writing and producing "Scrubs." She then partnered with Jen Crittenden and together they wrote the film, What's Your Number? starring Anna Faris and Chris Evans. Other television credits include HBO's "Divorce" and most recently, "Veep." They created and are currently running the animated show for FOX, "HouseBroken." In theatre, they wrote The Pirate La Dee Da for Atlantic Theater Company which was a New York Times Critic's Pick and won The Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Family Show 2016 - now called Fierce, it is currently being developed for television at Disney+. Aside from Female Troubles, they are developing the musical Hollywood Romance. Gaby currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Rob Greenberg and their two sons, Ted and Sam.

Jennifer Crittenden

(Book) started her career writing monologue jokes for David Letterman. From there, she went on to write for "The Simpsons," "Seinfeld," "Everybody Loves Raymond," "Arrested Development" and "Veep." An Emmy-winning writer, Jen has also won two Humanitas Prizes and a Writers Guild Award. Also some People's Choices but no one cares about those. In theater, she and her writing partner Gabrielle Allan wrote The Pirate La Dee Da for Atlantic Theater Company, a New York Times Critic's Pick and winner of the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for best family show. Jen is married to the brilliant writer Bill Wrubel and they have two daughters.

 




Related Stories
Video: SHUCKED Star Andrew Durand Performs Somebody Will on TODAY Photo
Video: SHUCKED Star Andrew Durand Performs 'Somebody Will' on TODAY
Andrew Durand, who plays Beau in the new Broadway musical Shucked, appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform 'Somebody Will' from the new musical comedy. Shucked also features Grey Henson, Ashley D. Kelley, John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbichler, and Alex Newell. Watch the video of the performance now!
Listen: Billy Porter Drops New Single Baby Was A Dancer Photo
Listen: Billy Porter Drops New Single 'Baby Was A Dancer'
GRAMMY, EMMY, and Tony Award-winning singer, composer, director, author, actor, and playwright Billy Porter has released a new single, “Baby Was A Dancer.' For six weeks this spring, Billy will grace stages in the U.S. with the THE BLACK MONA LISA TOUR:VOLUME 1 tour. Watch the lyric video for the new single and check out tour dates now!
Video: The Company of BAD CINDERELLA Celebrates Opening Night Photo
Video: The Company of BAD CINDERELLA Celebrates Opening Night
The best of Broadway was at the Imperial Theatre last night to bring good vibes to opening night of Bad Cinderella! BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate and we are bringing you conversations with the cast and creative team in this video!
Listen: SOME LIKE IT HOT Original Broadway Cast Recording Is Available Now Photo
Listen: SOME LIKE IT HOT Original Broadway Cast Recording Is Available Now
Concord Theatricals Recordings has released Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast Recording) on streaming and digital platforms worldwide, with CD and vinyl now available for preorder. Listen to the full album here!

More Hot Stories For You


Lottery Tickets for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's Final Performance Now AvailableLottery Tickets for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's Final Performance Now Available
March 24, 2023

Special lottery for tickets to the invitation-only, final Broadway performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Sunday, April 16 at 5PM are now available!
Photos: First Look at Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford & More in SWEENEY TODD on BroadwayPhotos: First Look at Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford & More in SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
March 24, 2023

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, returns to Broadway on Sunday night, March 26. Check out photos of the cast in action!
Lea Michele to Return to FUNNY GIRL This WeekendLea Michele to Return to FUNNY GIRL This Weekend
March 24, 2023

Lea Michele will return to performances of Funny Girl on Broadway this weekend.
Laura Benanti, Lily Rabe & More to be Featured in Williamstown Theatre Festival 2023 Summer SeasonLaura Benanti, Lily Rabe & More to be Featured in Williamstown Theatre Festival 2023 Summer Season
March 24, 2023

Programming has been confirmed for the 2023 Williamstown Theatre Festival summer season.
Video: Ariana DeBose & Bonnie Milligan Sing 'A Woman Knows' From FEMALE TROUBLESVideo: Ariana DeBose & Bonnie Milligan Sing 'A Woman Knows' From FEMALE TROUBLES
March 24, 2023

Watch Ariana DeBose and Bonnie Milligan record “A Woman Knows,” the 11 o’clock number from the upcoming original musical comedy Female Troubles, a period piece.
share