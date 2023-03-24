Video: Ariana DeBose & Bonnie Milligan Sing 'A Woman Knows' From FEMALE TROUBLES

Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story, Broadway's Hamilton, Pippin, Bring It On) and Drama Desk nominee and Theatre World Award winner Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo, Head Over Heels) went into the studio recently to record "A Woman Knows," the 11 o'clock number from the upcoming original musical comedy Female Troubles, a period piece.

Female Troubles is a completely original musical comedy featuring lyrics by Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody, Bring It On), music by Curtis Moore ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), and book by Gabrielle Allan and Jennifer Crittenden ("Veep," "Seinfeld").

In Female Troubles, Elinor Benton finds herself surprisingly and undeniably knocked up - and, since she's unmarried and this is 19th century England, she has a very big problem. Facing devastating ruin, Elinor and her girlfriends set off on a raucous carriage trip to London seeking the services of Madame Restell, an infamous midwife who advertises cures for women with "female troubles." Through the lens of the past, this original musical comedy comments on the present, asking the trenchant question, "Can You Believe This Sh*t's Still Happening in 1810?"

DeBose and Milligan recorded "A Woman Knows" as friends of the authors. (DeBose made her Broadway debut in Green's Bring It On). The song marks the culmination of the rollicking journey of leading lady Elinor Benton and her maid, Dabney, where they face a crucial decision that they must each make for themselves.

Producers Aged in Wood (Robyn Goodman, Josh Fiedler and Nicole Kramer), Brian & Dayna Lee (AF Creative Media), and Jay & Cindy Gutterman have been developing the musical for several years. Future production news about Female Troubles will be delivered soon.

Amanda Green

(Lyrics) is a two-time Tony Award-nominated and Grammy-nominated lyricist/composer and award-winning performer. She received 2022 Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for her lyrics for Mr. Saturday Night on Broadway starring the legendary Billy Crystal. She received a Tony Award nomination and two Drama Desk Award nominations (Music & Lyrics) for Hands On A Hardbody, which she co-composed with Phish frontman Trey Anastasio. In the same Broadway season she co-wrote lyrics for Bring It On with Lin-Manuel Miranda (Tony nominated for Best Musical, Drama Desk nomination for Lyrics). Also Broadway: High Fidelity (Lyrics); Additional book and lyrics for Kiss Me, Kate starring Kelli O'Hara, (2019); Additional lyrics for On the Twentieth Century starring Kristin Chenoweth (2014), both directed by Scott Ellis. TV: "Peter Pan Live" (Additional lyrics), "The Kennedy Center Honors" (Special Material for Martin Short; Tom Hanks Tribute). Amanda serves as the first woman President of The Dramatists Guild of America.

Curtis Moore

(Music) is currently the songwriter and composer for the Amazon Prime hit series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," which garnered him two Emmy Award nominations. On Broadway, he composed the score for Nora Ephon's play, Lucky Guy starring Tom Hanks. At The Public Theater, he composed the music for Venice, as well as the score for Barry Edelstein's Timon of Athens. With Thomas Mizer, he was awarded the Fred Ebb and Jonathan Larson Awards. His musical Triangle was commissioned by Williamstown and went on to win six Theatre Bay Area Awards and two SF Bay Area Critics Circle Awards. He teamed up with Amanda Green, Mizer, and Matthew Brookshire on the Fringe Festival hit, For The Love Of Tiffany, and was conductor and performer in The Bridge Project's critically acclaimed world tour of Richard III, directed by Sam Mendes. He wrote the music for the animated series "HouseBroken" with Lisa Kudrow, and wrote and performed the songs for Todd Solondz' film Palindromes. For more information go to www.trickybox.com.

Gabrielle Allan

(Book). An Emmy-winning writer, Gabrielle started in television, most notably, writing and producing "Scrubs." She then partnered with Jen Crittenden and together they wrote the film, What's Your Number? starring Anna Faris and Chris Evans. Other television credits include HBO's "Divorce" and most recently, "Veep." They created and are currently running the animated show for FOX, "HouseBroken." In theatre, they wrote The Pirate La Dee Da for Atlantic Theater Company which was a New York Times Critic's Pick and won The Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Family Show 2016 - now called Fierce, it is currently being developed for television at Disney+. Aside from Female Troubles, they are developing the musical Hollywood Romance. Gaby currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Rob Greenberg and their two sons, Ted and Sam.

Jennifer Crittenden

(Book) started her career writing monologue jokes for David Letterman. From there, she went on to write for "The Simpsons," "Seinfeld," "Everybody Loves Raymond," "Arrested Development" and "Veep." An Emmy-winning writer, Jen has also won two Humanitas Prizes and a Writers Guild Award. Also some People's Choices but no one cares about those. In theater, she and her writing partner Gabrielle Allan wrote The Pirate La Dee Da for Atlantic Theater Company, a New York Times Critic's Pick and winner of the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for best family show. Jen is married to the brilliant writer Bill Wrubel and they have two daughters.