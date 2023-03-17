Video: Annaleigh Ashford Talks the Bloodiness of SWEENEY TODD on LATE NIGHT

Annaleigh Ashford sat down with Seth Meyers last night to discuss starring as Mrs. Lovett in the new Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd.

During the interview, Ashford discussed doing the production after the passing of the show's composer, Stephen Sondheim.

"Every time I get to a new song I sort of think of it as its own little puzzle, which is very apropos because he loved puzzles. I kind of just go up to a little spot up in heaven and say, 'Hey, let's go do a puzzle together. Here we go!' It helps me get through the show, too," Ashford shared.

Ashford also discussed bringing her son to his first Broadway musical, the horror aspect of Sweeney Todd, and set mishaps during previews. Watch the interview below!

Sweeney Todd also includes Josh Groban in the title role, Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things") as Tobias, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet!) as Johanna, Jamie Jackson (The Last Ship) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton) as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal (Diana: The Musical) as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London.

Directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton) and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will begin performances on February 26, 2023, and open on March 26, 2023, at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036).

Watch the new interview here:



