Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Annaleigh Ashford Talks the Bloodiness of SWEENEY TODD on LATE NIGHT

Now in previews, Sweeney Todd will open on March 26, 2023, at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Annaleigh Ashford sat down with Seth Meyers last night to discuss starring as Mrs. Lovett in the new Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd.

During the interview, Ashford discussed doing the production after the passing of the show's composer, Stephen Sondheim.

"Every time I get to a new song I sort of think of it as its own little puzzle, which is very apropos because he loved puzzles. I kind of just go up to a little spot up in heaven and say, 'Hey, let's go do a puzzle together. Here we go!' It helps me get through the show, too," Ashford shared.

Ashford also discussed bringing her son to his first Broadway musical, the horror aspect of Sweeney Todd, and set mishaps during previews. Watch the interview below!

Sweeney Todd also includes Josh Groban in the title role, Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things") as Tobias, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet!) as Johanna, Jamie Jackson (The Last Ship) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton) as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal (Diana: The Musical) as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London.

Directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton) and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will begin performances on February 26, 2023, and open on March 26, 2023, at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036).

Watch the new interview here:







Related Stories
Annaleigh Ashford to Talk SWEENEY TODD on LATE NIGHT Tomorrow Photo
Annaleigh Ashford to Talk SWEENEY TODD on LATE NIGHT Tomorrow
Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford will sit down with Seth Meyers tomorrow on Late Night to discuss starring as Mrs. Lovett in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd. Sweeney Todd also includes Josh Groban in the title role, Jordan Fisher, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, and more.
Video: SWEENEY TODDs 26-Piece Orchestra Comes To Life! Photo
Video: SWEENEY TODD's 26-Piece Orchestra Comes To Life!
The Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford is on the way! Below, get a first peek at the show's astounding 26-piece orchestra conducted by Tony Award-winner Alex Lacamoire! See the video here!
SWEENEY TODD Announces Digital Lottery Photo
SWEENEY TODD Announces Digital Lottery
A digital lottery has been announced for the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Learn more about the show and how to enter the lottery and win a ticket!
Video: First Look at Groban & Ashford in SWEENEY TODD Promo Photo
Video: First Look at Groban & Ashford in SWEENEY TODD Promo
Get a first look at Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford in a new promo for Sweeney Todd on Broadway!

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Taylor Swift Shares First Look at Eras TourPhotos: Taylor Swift Shares First Look at Eras Tour
March 16, 2023

Taylor Swift took to Instagram to share first look photos of her upcoming Eras Tour, which kicks off tomorrow, March 17, in Glendale, Arizona. Exploring her past works, the Eras Tour will most likely include music from Swift's past 'eras,' including albums Fearless, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights.
CHOPPED: MILITARY SALUTE to Premiere on Food NetworkCHOPPED: MILITARY SALUTE to Premiere on Food Network
March 16, 2023

The chefs must bring their culinary arsenal as they showcase their cooking knowledge and techniques over three rounds while using the mandatory basket of mystery ingredients to create delicious dishes to impress a rotating panel of judges, including Air Force veteran Sunny Anderson, Scott Conant, Cliff Crooks, Alex Guarnaschelli and Marc Murphy.
Neon Straightjackets Release New Single '$#!7CANNED'Neon Straightjackets Release New Single '$#!7CANNED'
March 16, 2023

Ohio rock band Neon Straightjackets bring 90’s punk and grunge elements to the alternative scene with their new single, “$#!7CANNED”. In support of the release, the band will be embarking a Spring/Summer tour throughout various cities in the United States, bringing their music to a wider range of audiences.
Karina Canellakis & RFO Announce Collaboration with PentatoneKarina Canellakis & RFO Announce Collaboration with Pentatone
March 16, 2023

The 4 Orchestral Pieces have a strong affinity with the stage works Duke Bluebeard’s Castle and The Wooden Prince, conceived in the same period. The Concerto for Orchestra is one of Bartók’s final works, full of folk tunes, and utterly colourful and virtuosic for all the instruments.
Jeff 'Swampy' Marsh to Executive-Produce and Voice-Direct Two Animated Series on DisneyJeff 'Swampy' Marsh to Executive-Produce and Voice-Direct Two Animated Series on Disney
March 16, 2023

Emmy® Award-winning Jeff 'Swampy' Marsh, co-creator and executive producer of the multiple Emmy Award-winning series 'Phineas and Ferb,' is set to executive-produce and voice-direct all-new episodes of 'Phineas and Ferb' at Disney Branded Television, joining his longtime creative partner Dan Povenmire on the series.
share