Video: Andrew Rannells Returns to THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW as Co-Host of New Halloween Episode

Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells is returning to The Great American Baking Show- but not as a baker. In the upcoming one-off special, The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Halloween, the Book of Mormon star will serve as a host alongside actress Casey Wilson. Rannells previously appeared as a guest baker in The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer with fellow Broadway alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

In the Halloween special, hosts Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith bring stand-up comedian Patton Oswalt, SNL legend Rachel Dratch, comedian Leslie Jones, and actor-comedian Adam Pally to whisk, bake, and decorate their way through three Halloween-themed baking challenges. It will debut on The Roku Channel on October 1. Check out a new trailer and photos now.

On Broadway, Rannells became known for his performance as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon, earning him a Tony nomination. He returned to Broadway in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Falsettos, for which he received his second Tony Award nomination. Onscreen, has starred in HBO’s acclaimed series “Girls,” Showtime’s “Black Monday,” and voiced Matthew in Netflix’s adult animated series “Big Mouth.” More recently, he starred on Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical! and All In: Comedy About Love.

Photo Credit: Roku