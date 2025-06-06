Video: Andrew Rannells, Nick Kroll, & Jimmy Fallon Reminisce About ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Thursday, Andrew Rannells and Nick Kroll joined The Tonight Show to talk about making their new movie, I Don't Understand You. Also on their visit, the duo bonded with Jimmy Fallon about their experiences in the recent Broadway play, All In: Comedy About Love, in which all three of them starred.

The show, which played the Hudson Theatre earlier this year, was a compilation of short stories by Simon Rich and featured a rotating cast that also included Aidy Bryan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Annaleigh Ashford, and more.

"I had the best time with both of you guys," Kroll said to his former co-stars. "You were both amazing to work right next to... the beauty of this show is that everybody had their take on each character and performance, and it was really amazing to see both of you guys come in and kill in these different ways."

Rannells, who left the show shortly before Fallon joined the cast, noted that Fallon went above and beyond on his "welcome basket" for members of the production. "I didn't know until just recently that when Jimmy rolled in, he gave everybody Theraguns and an electric blanket," said Rannells, with mock irritation. Watch the full conversation with the trio now.

All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich is a series of hilarious short stories about dating, heartbreak, and marriage. The production, which opened in December of 2024 and closed in February of this year, featured a rotating all-star cast with different groups of four taking the stage each week. A companion show, titled All In: Comedy About Life, will come to Broadway during the 2025-26 season, once again taken from Rich's stories and directed by Alex Timbers.

Photo credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC