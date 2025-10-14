Video: Andrew Rannells Joins Aaron Lazar on His 'Impossible Dreams' Podcast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Andrew Rannells joined Aaron Lazar on the latest episode of his podcast, Impossible Dreams.

In the interview, Rannells opens up about his journey from Omaha dinner theaters to Broadway, how he padded his resume, and diversifying his career with television, film, directing, hosting, and more. Ranells also shares insights on handling rejection, career setbacks, and the emotional ups and downs of showbiz.

Diagnosed with ALS in 2021, Aaron brings unmatched depth and vulnerability to conversations with cultural icons, athletes, doctors, musicians, and spiritual thought leaders. Aaron discusses with them how they've lived the impossible, exploring the power of resilience and creativity in the face of life's greatest challenges. Together, they enlighten viewers in pursuit of their own impossible dreams.

Upcoming guests will include Vin Baker, Dr. Richard Bedlack, Kristin Chenoweth, Sara Bareilles, Dr. Merit Cudkowicz, Matt Dawson, Dr. David Fajgenbaum, Michael Gervais, Josh Groban, Trevor Hall, Gabby Reece, Rebecca Rosen, Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, and Montell Williams.

Joining the podcast as official Charity Champion is the ALS Network, an organization working to help those facing ALS - offering compassion, connections, and hope to a community that believes in the power of impossible dreams and the people that dare to chase them.

Impossible Dreams is more than a podcast—it's a movement. Broadway star and Grammy-nominated singer Aaron Lazar, diagnosed with ALS at 45, invites listeners into meaningful conversations about resilience, healing, and the human spirit. Produced by EVRYBDY Studios and Truth+Media, each episode features an inspiring guest—ranging from entrepreneurs like MARK CUBAN and Hollywood storytellers like Ben Stiller, to musicians like Sara Bareilles and spiritual leaders like Rebecca Rosen—who share how they've overcome life's challenges and discovered deeper purpose.

By bridging the worlds of art, science, and spirituality, Aaron creates space for dialogue that uplifts patients, caregivers, dreamers, and anyone searching for strength and possibility in difficult times. Catch the latest episodes at: https://www.youtube.com/@ALImpossibleDreams or visit aaronlazar.com/host for more.