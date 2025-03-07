Video: Amber Iman Performs 'Honey Sweet' In New GODDESS Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch Tony Award-nominee Amber Iman takes the mic with HONEY SWEET from the upcoming GODDESS EP: Moto Moto Presents Nights in Mombasa, celebrating the music that fuels the upcoming musical. Listen now, then experience the story live on stage when it comes to The Public Theatre this spring.

The new music video follows the recent visual of Iman recording the new track in the studio. The full EP will be released on April 11.

Performances of Goddess will begin in the Newman Theater on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, and will run through Sunday, June 1, with an official press opening on Tuesday, May 20.

A young man’s future is set—until a voice unlike any other changes everything. In the heart of Mombasa, Club Moto Moto pulses with rhythm, romance, and fate. Don’t miss GODDESS, a new musical unlike any other!

The critically acclaimed team behind the 2021 Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Merry Wives returns to The Public with the New York premiere of a new musical conceived and directed by Associate Artistic Director/Resident Director Saheem Ali, featuring music and lyrics by Michael Thurber, book by Tony Award nominee Jocelyn Bioh, and choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie.

Joining Iman as Nadira in the new musical will be Nick Rashad Burroughs (Ahmed), Melessie Clark (Mosi/Understudy), Arica Jackson (Rashida), J Paul Nicholas (Hassan), Isio-Maya Nuwere (Ensemble), Teshomech Olenja (Tisa/Understudy), Destinee Rea (Cheche), Awa Sal Secka (Zawadi/Understudy), Austin Scott (Omari), Quiantae Thomas (Ensemble), Wade Watson (Ensemble), and Reggie White (Balozi). Additional casting will be announced later.