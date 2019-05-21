Video: Alan Menken Talks Live-Action LITTLE MERMAID; Rob Marshall To Direct

Variety caught up with Disney legend and 'Little Mermaid' composer Alan Menken at the premiere of Disney's latest live-action remake, Aladdin.

In a chat with the publication, Menken dropped some early hints on his next project, the live action remake of The Little Mermaid, directed by Rob Marshall! See their chat below!

THE LITTLE MERMAID takes place in a magical kingdom beneath the sea, where a beautiful young mermaid named Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. First, she'll have to defy her father, the king of the sea, escape the clutches of an evil sea witch and convince a prince that she's the girl with the perfect voice.





