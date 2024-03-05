Video: Aaron Tveit Sings 'Ten Minutes Ago' at THE RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN 80TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a successful screening run in 400 cinemas across the UK and Ireland, the star-studded My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert will now be available to stream in North America from March 24 to 31. The streaming experience begins with a watch party on March 24 at 7 PM ET through the Kiswe platform, allowing fans to share comments and connect while enjoying the concert together online.

During the landmark event, fans were graced with Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit's rendition of 'Ten Minutes Ago' from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. Before watching the concert event in US cinemas, see Tveit ring out the bells, fling out his arms, and sing out the news in a teaser video!

Headlined by recent R&H leading lady Joanna Ampil (Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific); two-time Olivier Award winner Michael Ball; television, film and stage actor Daniel Dae Kim; four-time Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman; Emmy, two-time GRAMMY and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald; Olivier Award nominee Julian Ovenden; West End sensation Lucy St. Louis; Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit; Olivier Award nominee Marisha Wallace; and two-time Tony, two-time Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Patrick Wilson. The performance also featured Anna-Jane Casey, Lily Kerhoas and Jordan Shaw, along with special appearances by EGOT winners Andrew Lloyd Webber and Rita Moreno.

Completing the company were Jade Albertsen, Alex Louize Bird, Matthew Caputo, Dan Cooke, Barry Drummond, Harry Francis, Matt Gibson, Bethany Huckle, Jonny Labey, Brenda Newhouse, Emily Ann Potter, Sophie Pourret, Stephen Quildan and Rachel Wang-Hei Lau.

The celebration of the historic partnership of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II featured the 40-piece Rodgers & Hammerstein Concert Orchestra, conducted by Simon Lee, with stage direction by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli, and associate choreography by Simon Hardwick.

The gala took place on Tuesday, 12 December, at London's newly restored Theatre Royal Drury Lane – the same venue that premiered the original West End productions of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific and The King and I.

Presented by The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, the concert was produced by Concord Originals, Concord Theatricals, Kilimanjaro Live/JAS Theatricals, Austin Shaw and Rob Bagshaw.

My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert forms part of a new Season of Musicals presented by CinemaLive in 2024. Streaming tickets are now on sale at RH80Concert.com.