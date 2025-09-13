Video: Revised AMERICAN PSYCHO: THE MUSICAL Slashes Into The Hobby Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Houston Broadway Theatre is presenting the Houston Premiere of American Psycho: The Musical from Tony Award-winner Duncan Sheik and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. See video of the production.

Directed by Joe Calarco, this production features a new script and revised score from Aguirre-Sacasa and Sheik, and will play a limited two-week engagement through September 14, 2025 at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

Based on the best-selling novel by Bret Easton Ellis and the hit 2000 film, American Psycho is a stylish, twisted, and unforgettable ride through a world of greed, beauty, and blood. Originally premiering in London in 2013, American Psycho made its Broadway debut in 2016. This sexy and psychopathic new musical set in the epicenter of excess, will receive a whole new glow from the authors for Houston with new scenes, additional characters and an updated score.

It’s the late 1980s in Manhattan, and Patrick Bateman has it all—good looks, a high-paying job on Wall Street, and a closet full of designer suits. Patrick and his chic friends spend their days dining at trendy restaurants, partying at exclusive clubs, and showing off the latest designer looks. But when the sun goes down, the dark side comes out—and the mask he wears starts to crack.