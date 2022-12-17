Video: A Crash Course on MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Click Here for More on Merrily We Roll Along

Something is stirring! As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along will transfer to Broadway in Fall 2023, led by Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends - writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim's most celebrated and personal songs. Want to know more about the show? We've got you covered!

Merrily We Roll Along premiered on Broadway on November 16, 1981, in a production directed by Hal Prince, with a cast almost exclusively of teenagers and young adults. The show opened to widely negative reviews, and closed after 16 performances and 52 previews. Much of the process is doumented in 'Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened', which was released in 2016.

The show went on to have notable productions in La Jolla (1985), Off-Broadway (1994), and London (2000). It was a part of New York City Center Encores! 2012 season, starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Celia Keenan-Bolger and Colin Donnell.

In 2012 Maria Friedman directed a revival of the musical at London's Menier Chocolate Factory, which later transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre. It was led by Mark Umbers, Jenna Russell and Damian Humbley.

In 2013 Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan, and America Ferrera appeared in a short segment from the show as a part of HBO's Six By Sondheim.

The show was revived off-Broadway in 2019 by Roundabout Theatre Comany and Fiasco Theater. It starred Manu Narayan, Jessie Austrian, and Ben Steinfeld.

While we await the show's arrival on Broadway (and Richard Linklater's upcoming film adaptation starring Ben Platt, Beanie Feldstein and Blake Jenner) get a better taste of the show with performances from some of Broadway's most iconic performers.

Bernadette Peters sings "Not a Day Goes By":

Liza Minnelli sings "Old Friends":

Cheyenne Jackson, Sherie Rene Scott, Benjamin Walker, Laura Osnes, and Montego Glover sing "Our Time":