Video: 92-Year-Old Joins Rockettes Auditions to Fulfill Lifelong Dream

Rockettes auditions were held last week at Radio City Music Hall, and more than 800 dancers attended - but one really stood out!

92-year-old Mary Silvestri from Connecticut had dreamed of becoming a Radio City Rockette, and over 80 years ago, Mary planned on attending Rockettes auditions in New York City to hopefully join the line one day. However, she was unable to travel into the city alone and no one was able to take her.

Last Thursday, she finally got the chance to fulfill her lifelong dream of actually making it to Radio City Music Hall for auditions!

See Mary's heartwarming appearance at auditions and the advice she gave the auditionees below!