Verona Quartet with Saxophonist Steven Banks to Perform at Shriver Hall
The performance will take place on Sunday, December 6, 2026.
Shriver Hall Concert Series will present the Verona Quartet in its SHCS debut on Sunday, December 6, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. at Shriver Hall. Saxophonist Steven Banks joins the group in his Baltimore debut to explore the expressive vitality of works by Christopher Theofanidis and Mozart.
Featuring violinists Jonathan Ong and Dorothy Ro, violist Abigail Rojansky, and cellist Jonathan Dormand, the Verona Quartet has been acclaimed as an “outstanding ensemble” (The New York Times) with a “big, vibrant sound” (San Diego Union). The quartet has soared to prominence in recent years with prizes and performances across four continents. In addition to Mozart's Quartet in F Major, the Verona Quartet will perform Christopher Theofanidis's Visions of the Hereafter (after Hieronymus Bosch) – a work written for the quartet and Banks inspired by Bosch's paintings of the same name, which depict the routes to Heaven and Hell. The quartet will also perform Dvořák's String Quartet No. 14 in A-flat major, Op. 105.
For over 60 years, the Shriver Hall Concert Series has brought world-class musicians and artists to Baltimore and its surrounding communities, enriching the cultural scene with outstanding performances in classical and chamber music. This season, Shriver Hall features both established artists and some of the industry's most exciting new talent, for a program that explores classic masterpieces and modern compositions alike.
SHCS next presents the return of Grammy-winning violinist and international superstar Midori to Shriver Hall on Sunday, February 7, 2027 at 5:30 p.m. alongside frequent collaborator pianist Özgür Aydin for a solo recital that includes the U.S. premiere of a new work by French composer Thierry Escaich, co-commissioned by SHCS.
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