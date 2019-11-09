Vasily Petrenko Will Step In For Mariss Jansons With Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra Tonight

Carnegie Hall today announced that Chief Conductor Mariss Jansons has fallen ill and regrettably must withdraw from tonight's concert with the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, scheduled for Saturday, November 9 at 8:00 p.m. Carnegie Hall and the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra are grateful to conductor Vasily Petrenko, who has agreed to lead the orchestra in his place. The program remains unchanged, including Rudolf Buchbinder's performance of Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 23.



The complete program information with updated artist listing is below.



Ticketholders with questions can contact CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800.



Program Information

Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

BAVARIAN RADIO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Vasily Petrenko, Conductor

Rudolf Buchbinder, Piano



CARL MARIA VON WEBER Overture to Euryanthe

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major, K. 488

Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 10 in E Minor, Op. 93



The Trustees of Carnegie Hall gratefully acknowledge the generosity of Mary Ellen and Karl von der Heyden in support of the 2019-2020 season.



Bank of America is the Proud Season Sponsor of Carnegie Hall.



In honor of the centenary of his birth, Carnegie Hall's 2019-2020 season is dedicated to the memory of Isaac Stern in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to Carnegie Hall, arts advocacy, and the field of music.







