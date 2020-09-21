Variations on a Theme Called COVID Presents Digital Benefit Reading of STAR WARS: VERILY, A NEW HOPE

Tune in on Friday, October 2nd.

Variations on A Theme Called COVID presents their first benefit project, a reading of Ian Doescher's Star Wars: Verily, A New Hope. Shakespeare meets Star Wars in this epic mashup, premiering Friday, October 2nd on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Live. Proceeds will benefit three New York-area charities.

New York Times best seller Star Wars: Verily, A New Hope transports readers to a galaxy far, far away, where George Lucas' 1977 space opera is retold in classic Shakespearean style. Doescher's satirical retelling takes readers from the desert of Tatooine to the Galactic Empire's Death Star in true Elizabethan style.

Director Valerie Caniglia sees this production as a way to embrace the challenges that theater artists are facing during the time of COVID-19. "If you look throughout history, theater is constantly evolving and changing," said Caniglia. "If theater artists of the past can adapt successfully, I see no reason why we can't either. Not to mention that art brings people hope and as artists, we take that responsibility with great care." The production took full advantage of having to go virtual; although a majority of the cast is from the tri-state area, cast members also reside in California, Florida, Boston, and Canada.

"To me, Star Wars is our modern-day mythology. It manages to capture the imaginations of generation after generation. The heroes journey transcends language, time, race, and gender-and the lasting, transforming legacy of Star Wars is clear proof," said Joe O'Malley, playing Han Solo. "It's remarkable that today in America, so many have lost sight of what that story is trying to tell us: resist authoritarianism and band together, because the rebellion will always in in the end if it lives on in hearts and minds."

"On the shoulders of [director] Val Caniglia-our group's Princess Leia-and a team of many other wonderfully talented people, Verily, A New Hope comes at a time when many people could use just that," said Kevin Callaghan, playing Obi Wan Kenobi. "It's a supremely entertaining blend of two fantastic universes."

Star Wars: Verily, A New Hope is produced by Ariane Ryan. The production team is rounded out by Kate Biernat, Isabella Santillan, Valeria Hernandez, and Nicholas Gonzalez.

Livestream Information:

Viewers can access the stream on Friday, October 2nd at 8:00 PM EST. Donations will be collected via Venmo throughout the evening. There is a suggested donation of $5.00, but any amount is welcome. Livestream links will be available on the Company's Facebook and Instagram pages, @VariationsTheaterCo.

Proceeds from the reading will benefit three New York-area charities: The Bowery Mission, The Lillys, and the Black Trans Travel Fund.

"The work these charities are doing is crucial, especially during this particular moment we are living through," said Caniglia. "I am thrilled to be able to support the work of these organizations through this project."

