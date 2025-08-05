Vanessa Rose Named President & CEO of New Music USA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Music USA has announced the appointment of Vanessa Rose as its next President & CEO, beginning October 15, 2025. A seasoned arts administrator and advocate for living composers, Rose brings more than two decades of leadership experience to the national nonprofit, succeeding Vanessa Reed, who led the organization from 2019 to 2025.

“Vanessa Rose's appointment represents a natural evolution of her life's work as a passionate advocate for composers and performers working in new music,” said Anne-Marie Spataru, Co-Chair of New Music USA’s Board of Directors. “Her ability to lead transformational change, build equity-centered programs, and expand organizational reach makes her the ideal leader to guide New Music USA into its next chapter.”

Juan Pablo Contreras, fellow Co-Chair, added: “Vanessa’s unique combination of artistic background, executive leadership, and unwavering commitment to living composers aligns perfectly with our mission.”

Rose joins New Music USA following a transformative tenure as President & CEO of the American Composers Forum (ACF), where she led the organization through an equity-driven strategic shift, launched new partnerships with institutions like the New York Philharmonic, The Juilliard School, and AACM, and acquired the influential platform I CARE IF YOU LISTEN. She also expanded composer residencies and launched national commissioning initiatives like Composing Inclusion and Anatomy of a Commission.

About Vanessa Rose

Rose’s leadership experience includes roles with the International Contemporary Ensemble, The Knights, American Composers Orchestra, and the Lark Play Development Center. She served as Board Chair of the Performing Arts Alliance and held administrative positions at the Metropolitan Opera and the League of American Orchestras. A trained classical violinist, she holds performance degrees from the Eastman School of Music and Mannes College.

“I’m thrilled to join New Music USA at this exciting moment,” said Rose. “This organization has long been a vital resource for artists and audiences alike, and I look forward to advancing its mission to empower a dynamic national community.”

Rose will oversee a national board, a 10-member staff, and an annual operating budget of approximately $3.2 million. She will serve as the organization’s chief strategist, fundraiser, communicator, and leader as New Music USA seeks to broaden its reach and impact.

Program Highlights

New Music Creator Fund and Organization Fund – Supporting independent creators and artist-serving organizations nationwide.

Next Jazz Legacy – A mentorship and career acceleration program for women and nonbinary jazz improvisers, in partnership with the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice.

Reel Change Film Fund – Supporting film composers through grants and mentorship.

Amplifying Voices – A national initiative promoting collaboration and equity in orchestral music.

New Music Inc. – Local incubators for small-budget, artist-led collectives across the U.S.

New Music USA’s mission is grounded in values of imagination, connectivity, empowerment, belonging, and trust, with a deep commitment to equity, accessibility, and community-building.

Rose’s appointment follows an international search conducted by HC Smith Ltd and a committee of New Music USA’s Board of Directors