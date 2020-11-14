VIDEOS: Watch Next on Stage Season 2 Winner Haiden Pederson's Path to Victory

Congratulations to Haiden Pederson!

Haiden Pederson, a 2020 graduate of Legacy High School, has been crowned the high school winner of season 2 of our singing competition, Next on Stage!

Check out her journey from week 1 to our grand finale below!

Week 1 - Colored Lights from Kander and Ebb's The Rink

Week 2 - I'm Your Man from Dear John Doe

Week 3 - Dyin' Ain't So Bad from Bonnie and Clyde

Week 4 - Meadowlark from The Baker's Wife

Week 5 - Pretty Funny from Dogfight

By winning our competition, Haiden will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, the opportunity to record a single released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund, along with a virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth, a session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman, a free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu, and a $1000 donation to her charity, The National Indian Child Care Association.

