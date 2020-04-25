Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: will.i.am, Natasha Bedingfield, Coheed and Cambria, and More Celebrate NASA With the NSO Pops

Article Pixel Apr. 25, 2020  

The National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) Pops celebrates NASA with a virtual #NASAatHome concert that features highlights from past concert collaborations at the The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, honoring our 60th anniversary in 2018 and the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing in 2019.

Watch appearances by NSO conductor Emil de Cou, will.i.am, Natasha Bedingfield, astronaut Michael Collins, Grace Potter, and Coheed and Cambria, plus works by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino.

Check out the full performance below.

VIDEO: will.i.am, Natasha Bedingfield, Coheed and Cambria, and More Celebrate NASA With the NSO Pops
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Improvises a Quarantine-Inspired Song For Conan O'Brien
  • VIDEO: SIX Cast Members Worldwide Perform 'Ex-Wives' From Home
  • VIDEO: Nathan Lane Gives Stephen Colbert A Tour of His Showbiz Memorabilia
  • VIDEO: Watch the Full 'All is Found' Sequence from Disney's FROZEN 2
  • VIDEO: Andrea McArdle, Kerry Butler, Christopher Jackson & More Unite to Sing 'Tomorrow'
  • VIDEO: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast Sings 'You Learn' in Celebration of 50th Anniversary of Earth Day