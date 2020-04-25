VIDEO: will.i.am, Natasha Bedingfield, Coheed and Cambria, and More Celebrate NASA With the NSO Pops

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) Pops celebrates NASA with a virtual #NASAatHome concert that features highlights from past concert collaborations at the The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, honoring our 60th anniversary in 2018 and the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing in 2019.

Watch appearances by NSO conductor Emil de Cou, will.i.am, Natasha Bedingfield, astronaut Michael Collins, Grace Potter, and Coheed and Cambria, plus works by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino.

Check out the full performance below.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You