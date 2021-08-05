VIDEO: Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer Talks HADESTOWN & More on the Latest Episode of 32 BAR CUT

32 Bar Cut: The Show is a weekly interview series with some of Broadway's biggest stars! Married duo, Adrienne Walker and Austin Cook produce the show from their Brooklyn apartment and connect with performers all across the country to get their candid take on what it's like to be a performer.

On this week's episode of 32 Bar Cut: The Show, we are sitting down with the incredibly talented Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer! Yvette is currently starring in the award winning Broadway hit Hadestown! Enjoy our final episode of season one as we chat about Yvette's love of instruments, her recording career, and her stint on Nickelodeon!

a??Armed with a soaring voice, powerful stage presence, and a unique lyrical perspective, Nacer has toured around the globe and performed at prestigious venues like Madison Square Garden and Carnegie Hall. "Music is everything," says Nacer. "Writing, singing and performing make me feel most alive." She has performed with a variety of artists, including Engelbert Humperdinck, Ne-Yo, Jason Mraz, Wyclef Jean, Gaby Moreno, Flor de Toloache, H.E.R., Gloria Estefan, Justin Bieber & All-4-One, among others. Nacer's records like Havana and I Wish You Would have encapsulated her eclectic and soulful mix of musical genres. The Miami Herald described Nacer's music as "at once ambitious and grounded, drawing from the modern R&B/funk sound of Christina Aguilera and Bruno Mars (the sassy single Classy) and classic Latin sway (the wistful Havana). But all of it has in common a powerful yet fully in control voice." a?? Yvette originated the role of Fate in the hit Broadway musical Hadestown (Grammy and Tony Award Winner - 8 Tony Awards, including Best New Musical). She most recently released If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album (which she also co-produced, co-arranged and wrote on). As Kiki, the lead singer/violinist/guitarist of The Fresh Beat Band, she sold out Madison Square Garden 4x's, performed in the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, sold out a US Tour for 1MM fans, was on the cover of Pollstar Magazine, rang the Morning Bell at NYSE and had two #1 Albums on iTunes. The multifaceted artist is also an award winning actress, having landed such coveted roles as Cha Cha in FOX's star-studded cast of Grease: Live, Vanessa in the 1st Nat'l Broadway tour of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, guest star roles on Madam Secretary and Criminal Minds and Kiki in the beloved Emmy Award Winning TV series The Fresh Beat Band, where she received two Imagen Award nominations for Best Actress in a Television Series. She also voiced the role of Phyllis on Disney's Goldie & Bear, as well as the role of Kiki on Nick Jr's The Fresh Beat Band of Spies. a?? Yvette's songs have been heard on a variety of films and TV shows, including NCIS: Los Angeles, ESPN, the feature films Miss Arizona, La Patasola and DAN FOGELMAN's Life, Itself, to name a few. She won the prestigious John Lennon Songwriting Contest and has been signed to BMG Publishing (Topline) by the multiplatinum hit songwriter/executive-producer Billy Mann. Yvette is a truth seeker and music maker through and through. As she weaves her latin roots with soul, rock, jazz and folk influences in a way that is all her own, this breathtaking artist hopes that her music will allow people to experience liberation.