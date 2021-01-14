VIDEO: Will Chase Releases Debut Short Film, DAGGER
The 24-minute film was written and directed by Chase, and he stars in it alongside Jack Davenport.
Will Chase's debut short film, Dagger, is now available to watch on Vimeo.
The 24-minute film was written and directed by Chase, and he stars in it alongside Jack Davenport. It was edited by Jan Klier with music by Saul Simon MacWilliams.
"To be or not to be?" A man near the end of his rope gets an unexpected visit from the Bard.
Watch the full film on Vimeo here!
Will Chase made his Broadway debut in 1998 as the Squeegee Man and Roger understudy in Rent. He also starred as the last Roger in the final Broadway company of Rent, which was recorded for the theatrical release entitled Rent: Filmed Live on Broadway. His additional Broadway credits include Miss Saigon, The Full Monty, Lennon, Aida, Billy Elliot the Musical, The Story of My Life, Something Rotten!, Kiss Me Kate, and more.
In 2013, he was nominated for Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his role as John Jasper / Mr. Clive Paget in the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood.
Chase guest starred as Michael Swift in the NBC series Smash. He then went on to play the role of country superstar Luke Wheeler on the television series Nashville. His other television appearances include Quantico, HBO's The Deuce, the recurring role of Pat Mahoney on Rescue Me, Cupid, Canterbury's Law, Law & Order, Third Watch, Conviction, and Queens Supreme, Hallmark's The Lost Valentine, alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt and Betty White; the 2011 season finale of Royal Pains (USA); Blue Bloods (CBS); and the ABC drama Pan Am. In 2012, he appeared on the series White Collar, in the episode "Neighborhood Watch", and appeared on the series Unforgettable, in the episode "The Comeback".
