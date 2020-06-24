VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg Proposes 'The Great White Way' Name Update
On today's episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg suggested an adjustment to the longtime Broadway nickname, "The Great White Way."
According to Whoopi, a friend came up with the idea to make a slight adjustment to the moniker, changing it to "The Great Bright Way."
The term "The Great White Way" was popularized in the 1920s, inspired by all the electric white lights on the theatre marquees and billboard signs that illuminate the Times Square/Theatre District area.
Goldberg's proposed update to the term is to foster a greater feeling of inclusion among theatre professionals and fans.
In recent years, Broadway has seen similar semantic updates, most notably the re-naming of the opening night 'Gypsy Robe' ceremony, which was given the new name 'The Legacy Robe' in 2018.
Check out Whoopi's proposal here:
