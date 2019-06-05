VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for the Musical Finale of TRANSPARENT

Amazon Prime has released the trailer for the muscial finale of Transparent, written by Jill Soloway and starring Judith Light Gaby Hoffmann, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, Alexandra Billings, Kathryn Hahn, Shakina Nayfack, and Trace Lysette.

Watch the trailer below!

It was previously announced that Jeffrey Tambor would not return for the finale, and that the musical episode deals with the loss of Tambor's character Maura.

The Transparent musical finale takes the beloved Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning series Transparent to new heights as a dazzling two-hour movie musical fantasia. When the Pfeffermans face a life-changing loss, they begin a journey hilarious and melancholy, brazen and bold. As they face this new transition, they confront grief and come together to celebrate connection, joy, and transformation.

The finale's song titles include "Your Boundary Is My Trigger" and "Sepulveda Boulevard."

Since 2014, Transparent has shared the lives of the Pfeffermans after their parent comes out as a transgender woman named Maura. Ex-wife Shelly and their three kids grapple with their own secrets, relationships, and identities. This groundbreaking, Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning comedy has heart and humor while championing themes of love and acceptance.





