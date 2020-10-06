VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for UNCLE VANYA, Coming to Theaters Oct. 27

Conor McPherson adapted the script.

Following its critically acclaimed opening in London earlier this year, Sonia Friedman Productions' stunning 5-star production Uncle Vanya, a new adaptation of the Anton Chekhov masterpiece by Conor McPherson, directed by Ian Rickson, was abruptly halted as the world went into lockdown. Now, as the majority of theatres across the world remain in darkness, Uncle Vanya's exquisite ensemble overcome the considerable challenges of working in a global pandemic, returning to the Harold Pinter Theatre to film the 'perfect' (★★★★★ The Guardian) production, which is currently nominated for four Olivier Awards.

Watch the trailer below!

Marrying the intimacy of the screen with the electricity of live performance in an exciting new hybrid of film and theatre, this Sonia Friedman Productions/Angelica Films co-production is far more than simply a capture of the play. Full of tumultuous frustration and hidden passions, but brimming with hope and optimism for the future, Uncle Vanya is a must-see event for our times. Find more information and book tickets at: https://unclevanyacinema.com/

