VIDEO: Watch the Skivvies Strip Down with LITTLE SHOP OF ROCKY HORRORS

Just last night, Feinstein's/54 below rocked out with The Skivvies for a night of music inspired by Little Shop of Horrors. Known for their comedic, genre-hopping mashups, Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley not only strip down the arrangements - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - they literally strip down to their underwear as they perform.

Having played Seymour and Audrey in productions of Little Shop of Horrors, Lauren and Nick brought story and song to life in a personal and electric way. In addition, the performed hits from The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show from their debut album and much more.

Featured in People Magazine's Hottest Bodies Issue and as Sports Illustrated's Favorite New Band, the Skivvies' award-nominated live shows are packed with big voices and crazy harmonies...but no pants.

Below, watch highlights with Lauren, Nick, Diana Huey, Tamika Sonja Lawrence, Rob Morrison, and Juson Williams.

Prologue (Little Shop of Horrors) x Science Fiction/Double Feature

Diana Huey - "Somewhere That's Part Green"