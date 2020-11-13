Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Next On Stage

VIDEO: Watch the Next on Stage Season 2 Contestants Sing 'Our Time' from MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Tune in to tonight's finale airing at 8pm ET!

Nov. 13, 2020  

Our season 2 contestants came together to sing Our Time from Merrily We Roll Along!

Tune in tonight at 8pm ET for our finale as we crown our winners!

(In order of appearance)
Sarah Lepre
Taylor Rose Mickens
Brandon Large
Ava Nicole Frances
Maegan Bellassai
Talia Cutulle
Tommy Kaiser
Oluchi Nwaokorie
Gabriel De Los Santos
Mairéad O'Neill
Jenelle Catherina


