VIDEO: Watch the Next on Stage Season 2 Contestants Sing 'Our Time' from MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

(In order of appearance)

Sarah Lepre

Taylor Rose Mickens

Brandon Large

Ava Nicole Frances

Maegan Bellassai

Talia Cutulle

Tommy Kaiser

Oluchi Nwaokorie

Gabriel De Los Santos

Mairéad O'Neill

Jenelle Catherina

