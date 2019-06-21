VIDEO: Watch the Jimmy Awards Nominees Rehearse the 2019 Opening Number!

This year, a record 86 high school students from across America will participate in The Jimmy Awards, competing for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other honors and scholarships at the eleventh annual awards ceremony on Monday, June 24.

Jimmy Awards nominees will prepare for their debut on a Broadway stage during a nine-day professional training intensive with NYU Tisch School of the Arts' New Studio on Broadway faculty members plus other theatre professionals. Winners will be selected by a panel of industry experts. Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards competitions presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 1,700 high schools and 100,000 students participate in these annual events.

This year's Jimmy Awards ceremony will be streamed live in its entirety on The Jimmy Awards Facebook and YouTube pages. The Livestream is brought to you by The Broadway League Foundation and 2017 Tony Award winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen. Apples and Oranges Arts is the livestream and video production partner. The official media partner is WABC-TV. The livestream will also include special content for those watching the ceremony online.

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside rehearsals for the opening number below!





