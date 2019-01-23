VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peak of Darren Criss Performing Mariah Carey's 'Heartbreaker' on LIP SYNC BATTLE

Jan. 23, 2019  

Lip Sync Battle is set to air a special Mariah Carey tribute episode featuring Darren Criss vs. Jermaine Dupri and special guest Mariah Carey. The highly anticipated Darren Criss vs. Jermaine Dupri LIP SYNC BATTLE premieres Thursday, January 24 at 9pm ET/PT on Paramount Network.

Watch Darren Criss performing Mariah Carey's hit "Heartbreaker" below!

Lip Sync Battle is hosted by entertainment icon and two-time GRAMMY® Award-winner LL Cool J, and television personality, author, and model, Chrissy Teigen.

Based on the pop culture phenomenon of lip sync battling, the Paramount Network original series features celebrities going head-to-head, lip-syncing the song of their choice - battling for the coolest bragging rights on the planet. The series is a ratings and multiplatform superstar for Paramount Network. The award-winning Lip Sync Battle is executive produced by Casey Patterson, Jay Peterson of Matador Content, John Krasinski, Stephen Merchant, LL Cool J and Eight Million Plus Productions.

