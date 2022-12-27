VIDEO: Watch Travis Cormier Perform 'I Would Do Anything For Love' in Las Vegas's BAT OUT OF HELL

Travis Cormier has released a video of his performance of "I Would Do Anything For Love" from Bat Out of Hell on his official YouTube account.

Check out the performance below!

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical is set to close in Las Vegas on January 1st, after running just 12 weeks on the strip. In a statement to the Las Vegas Review Journal, CEO of Base Entertainment's CEO Mark Maluso said "Base is extremely proud to have worked on this marvelous show on behalf of its Producers, Michael Cohl, Tony Smith and David Sonenberg. We thank the wonderful cast and crew and the leader of Caesars Entertainment and the Paris Las Vegas."

The innovative show team includes Tony Award-winning sound designer Gareth Owen, GRAMMY Award-winning arranger and composer Steve Sidwell alongside Tony Award-winning video designer Finn Ross, UK Theatre Award-winning set and costume designer Jon Bausor, WhatsOnStage Award-winning lighting designer Patrick Woodroffe and Vivian Ellis Award-winning musical supervisor Michael Reed worked tirelessly to deliver a pyrotechnic rock-n-roll musical never before seen on the Las Vegas Strip. The newly outfitted stage designed to display more than 112 set pieces is the perfect immersive backdrop to transport audiences into a post-apocalyptic city filled with forbidden love, rebellious youth and unexpected moments of humor as told by a 26-member ensemble of powerhouse vocals.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, original wig designs by Linda McKnight and casting by Louanne MADORMA.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical will perform Tuesday - Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and Sunday at 7 p.m. with tickets starting at $49 plus tax and applicable fees. A special VIP upgrade will be available upon checkout for those looking to elevate their entertainment experience. Tickets are available now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and BatOutOfHellVegas.com.