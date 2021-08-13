VIDEO: Watch The Muny's Sarah Meahl Takeover Our Instagram!

Sarah Meahl took over our Instagram on August 12 to take our followers behind the scenes at The Muny's production of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, the third show of the theatre's 103rd season.

And although the show was cancelled that evening due to weather, she was still able to share some peeks into the rehearsal process, getting ready for the show, and the last time she did the production at The Muny!

Missed all the fun? Watch the recap below!

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers runs August 12 - 18, 2021.

The cast includes Kendra Kassebaum (Milly Bradon), Edward Watts (Adam Pontipee), Raymond Baynard (Caleb), Leslie Donna Flesner (Dorcas), Shonica Gooden (Sarah), Garett Hawe (Ephraim), Sarah Meahl (Ruth), Harris Milgrim (Benjamin), Mikayla Renfrow (Alice), Carly Blake Sebouhian (Martha), Ryan Steele (Daniel), Brandon L. Whitmore (Gideon) and Kristin Yancy (Liza) is Kyle Coffman (Frank).

A whistle-worthy ensemble completes this cast, including Matthew Davies, Joel Douglas (Swing), Duane Martin Foster, Anna Gassett (Swing), Michael Hartung, Lynn Humphrey, Kamal Lado, John Peterson, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Emilie Renier, Cooper Stanton, Daryl Tofa, Waldemar Quinones-Villanueva (Swing/Dance Captain), Jerry Vogel and Rebecca Young. The company will also be joined by The Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.

As previously announced, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes with music supervision by Sinai Tabak and music direction by Valerie Gebert. Lee Wilkins will serve as the associate director and choreographer.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office, online at muny.org or by phone by calling (314) 361-1900 ext. 1550.

This is Sarah's 10th show at The Muny. She played Ruth in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers in 2011and is excited to be back, this time, with her husband Ed Watts. Broadway: Kiss Me, Kate; Hello, Dolly!; Cirque du Soleil's Paramour. Off-Broadway: Standard Time (The Duke), The Golden Apple (NY City Center Encores!), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Minskoff Theatre). Pre-Broadway Labs: The Music Man, The Secret Garden, Anastasia, Clueless, The Right Girl. Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, La Jolla Playhouse, Broadway Sacramento, Theatre Under The Stars, Theater of the Stars, The Muny, Kansas City Starlight, The Old Globe, Shakespeare Theatre Company and Walnut Street Theatre. TV/Film: Haunting Evidence, Isn't It Romantic? Graduate of Point Park. sarahmeahl.com @happymeahl