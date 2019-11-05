VIDEO: Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE Featurette With Auli'i Cravalho!

Click Here for More Articles on The Little Mermaid Live

In preparation for "The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" watch a behind-the-scenes featurette with Ariel herself, Auli'i Cravalho!

Watch the featurette below!

"The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" will honor the 30th anniversary of the beloved animated classic through a never-before-seen hybrid format that will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast are interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film. "The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" will air TUESDAY, NOV. 5 (8:00 - 10:00 p.m. EST), live on ABC.

The production stars Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel, Queen Latifah as Ursula, John Stamos as Chef Louis, Shaggy as Sebastian, Graham Phillips as Prince Eric and Amber Riley in a newly created role, The Emcee.





