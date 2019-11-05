The Little Mermaid Live
Click Here for More Articles on The Little Mermaid Live

VIDEO: Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE Featurette With Auli'i Cravalho!

Article Pixel Nov. 5, 2019  

In preparation for "The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" watch a behind-the-scenes featurette with Ariel herself, Auli'i Cravalho!

Watch the featurette below!

"The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" will honor the 30th anniversary of the beloved animated classic through a never-before-seen hybrid format that will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast are interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film. "The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" will air TUESDAY, NOV. 5 (8:00 - 10:00 p.m. EST), live on ABC.

The production stars Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel, Queen Latifah as Ursula, John Stamos as Chef Louis, Shaggy as Sebastian, Graham Phillips as Prince Eric and Amber Riley in a newly created role, The Emcee.

VIDEO: Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE Featurette With Auli'i Cravalho!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK: Ben Goes Way Down to HADESTOWN with T. Oliver Reid
  • BWW TV: Go Under the Sea with the Stars of THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE- Watch Tonight at 8pm!
  • VIDEO: Watch the Final Rehearsals for THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
  • BWW TV: Solea Pfeiffer Performs 'Rainbow High' in Rehearsals for EVITA at New York City Center
  • BWW TV: Go Behind the Scenes of ABC's THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE! with Executive Producers Chris Convy and Raj Kapoor
  • BWW TV: Go Backstage With The Cast and Creatives of GHOST QUARTET