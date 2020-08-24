VIDEO: Watch Sutton Foster and Ted Griffin on STARS IN THE HOUSE
It's double trouble tonight on Stars in the House!
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) for Andréa Mondays! It's Date Night! Join Andréa as she welcomes her husband, Peter Flynn, along with Sutton Foster and Ted Griffin!
Sutton Foster's Tony-winning performance as Millie Dillmount in Thoroughly Modern Millie made her into one of the great, internationally recognized theatrical luminaries of our time. Since then - thanks to her astonishing range as vocalist, actor, and dancer - she has cemented her status as one of Broadway's greatest-ever "triple threats," subsequently winning a second Tony for her astonishing turn as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes, and further racking up nomination after nomination with starring roles in The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women, Shrek The Musical, and Violet.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
