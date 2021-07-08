VIDEO: Watch Sutton Foster Sing (and Dance) the Title Number in London's ANYTHING GOES!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Sutton Foster will star in the West End production of Anything Goes, set to open this summer at London's Barbican Theatre from Friday 23 July for a strictly limited 12 week season until Sunday 17 October.

This lavish production of Cole Porter & P.G. Wodehouse's classic musical, featuring a full company of over 50 including a full-sized orchestra and even 14 tap dancing sailors, will be directed and choreographed by three time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall. Marshall's Broadway production of Anything Goes was a major smash hit and received huge critical acclaim. The revival was nominated for nine Tony Awards and 10 Drama Desk Awards, winning Best Musical Revival and Best Choreography at both ceremonies. Now Marshall, in her West End directing debut, will reinvent this glorious musical for London audiences this summer in what is set to be the definitive version of this timeless classic.

Watch below as Foster sings (and taps) the title number on the BBC's The One Show!