VIDEO: Watch Sarah Brightman's New Music Video For 'Sogni'

Sarah Brightman released the music video for 'Sogni,' the first track off of her upcoming album, HYMN.

You can now pre-order HYMN HERE.

Watch the music video for Sogni below!

In addition to her new album, Sarah Brightman announced her world tour, Hymn: Sarah Brightman In Concert, which will begin in South America in November 2018 and include 125 shows across five continents throughout 2019. The North American dates of the tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off in January 2019 and tickets for the general public will go on sale beginning Friday, September 21 at 10:00am local time at HERE. Fanclub and forum community members can purchase tickets before the general public starting today at 2:00pm local time HERE. Citi is the official presale credit card for the Hymn: Sarah Brightman In Concert Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Tuesday, September 18th at 10:00am local time until Thursday, September 20th at 10:00pm local time through Citi's Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com. Every pair of online tickets for this show includes a physical CD of Sarah Brightman's forthcoming album, HYMN . All albums must be redeemed by April 29, 2019.* Additional tour dates to be announced in the coming months. See the announced tour routing below.

HYMN' s mystical, uplifting tone is set with its title track - a song by British prog-rock band Barclay James Harvest. The release also encompasses songs by such modern composers as Eric Whitacre ("Fly To Paradise"), Japanese superstar musician and songwriter Yoshiki ("Miracle"), and German DJ Paul Kalkbrenner ("Sky and Sand"). The album closes with a new rendition of Brightman's signature smash duet with Andrea Bocelli, "Time To Say Goodbye," singing lyrics that she wrote herself, and sung in English for the first time. Check out the full tracklisting below.

TRACKLISTING:

1. Hymn Overture

2. Hymn

3. Sogni featuring Vincent Niclo

4. Sky And Sand

5. Canto Per Noi

6. Fly To Paradise featuring Eric Whitacre Singers

7. Gia Nel Seno (La Storia Di Lucrezia)

8. Follow Me

9. You

10. Better Is One Day

11. Tu Che M'hai Preso IL Cuor

12. Miracle featuring Yoshiki

13. Time To Say Goodbye