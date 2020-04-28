Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch Paper Mill Playhouse's 2018 'From Sea to Shining Sea' Concert

Paper Mill Playhouse is now streaming its 2018 From Sea to Shining Sea concert!

Members of the competitive Summer Musical Theater Conservatory who earned coveted spots in the Senior (ages 15-18), Junior Plus (ages 13-14), and Junior companies (ages 10-12) are directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse's professional artistic staff in this fully produced, original concert.

See over 120 of New Jersey's most talented young performers, including Rising Star Award winners and nominees!

Watch the video below!

