VIDEO: Watch PBS' Complete REOPENING: THE BROADWAY REVIVAL Documentary

The documentary premiered Tuesday, January 18, on PBS.

Jan. 19, 2022  

Earlier this week, Great Performances - Reopening: The Broadway Revival pulled the curtain back on some of Broadway's most popular shows, revealing how the New York theater industry undertook the monumental process of turning the lights back on after its longest hiatus in history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new docuemtnary features interviews with 2021 Tony Award winner for Best Actor in a Musical Aaron Tveit ("Moulin Rouge"), Tony 2021 Tony Award Winner Adrienne Warren ("Tina"), nominee Elizabeth Stanley ("Jagged Little Pill"), Alexandra Billings ("Wicked"), Sara Bareilles ("Waitress"), Michael James Scott ("Aladdin"), Jawan M. Jackson ("Ain't Too Proud"), Jeanna de Waal ("Diana: The Musical"), Rachel Tucker ("Come From Away"), Tony nominee Andrew Rannells, Tony nominee Norm Lewis ("Chicken and Biscuits"), Olivier Award winner Sharon D. Clarke ("Caroline, or Change"), Tony winner Lea Salonga, Tony winner and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth, Tony winner Chita Rivera, Tony winner Laura Benanti, Tony winner David Rockwell and the legendary award-winning composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Reopening also features behind-the-scenes access to shows including "Wicked," "Jagged Little Pill," "The Phantom of the Opera," and more, following each production's journey as cast and crew reunite, rehearse and re-stage for their long-anticipated reopening nights.

Watch the complete documentary here:

From This Author Michael Major