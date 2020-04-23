VIDEO: Watch Morgan Anita Wood, Vincent Jamal Hooper and More on CURTAIN UP!

Morgan Anita Wood, Vincent Jamal Hooper, Henry Mansfield and Monet Sabel were the latest guests on Seniorly Presents: Curtain Up! a live show created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the episode below!

In the U.S. there are more than 12 million people over 80, many of them living at home alone or in senior living communities, who are now isolated more than ever before. To help bring solace and lighthearted entertainment to this community, leading tech startup, Seniorly, teamed up with director, Ashley Rodbro, and producer, Stephanie Cowan, to create a daily series for those in isolation. Since its inaugural episode on March 26th, Curtain Up! has reached more than 300 senior living communities nation-wide, and the show has garnered over 44,000 views on YouTube and Facebook.





