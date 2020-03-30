VIDEO: Watch Michael Musto and Telly Leung Perform Barbra and Judy's Famous Duet
Michael Musto took to Twitter to share a video of himself and Telly Leung performing the duet made famous by Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland, Happy Days Are Here Again/Get Happy.
See Michael Musto's tweet with the video below!
The video just went up of @tellyleung (Glee, Aladdin) and I doing the famed Judy/Barbra duet for Broadway Sings For Pride. I think this will help you "Get Happy".https://t.co/kUkf42UqXX- Michael Musto (@mikeymusto) March 30, 2020
Michael Musto writes the weekly, entertainment-related Musto Unfiltered column for NewNowNext.com.
Telly Leung made his Broadway debut in the revival of 'Flower Drum Song", starring Lea Salonga, as a member of the ensemble and an understudy for Wang Ta. Telly worked with Stephen Sondheim in Roundabout's Broadway revival of PACIFIC OVERTURES in 2005. After PACIFIC OVERTURES, Telly originated the role of Boq in the Chicago company of WICKED. Other Broadway credits include the final company of RENT - where he also got to make his film debut in Radical Media / Sony's RENT: FILMED LIVE ON BROADWAY, which is available on DVD and Blue Ray.
