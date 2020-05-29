VIDEO: Watch Marisha Wallace Sing Gospel Version of ANNIE Anthem!

West End and Broadway star and recording artist, Marisha Wallace (Dreamgirls, Waitress, Aladdin) has just released a rising and soulful cover of the timeless "Tomorrow" from the musical Annie to raise funds for Broadway Cares and MAD Trust.

100% of the funds raised from purchase and streaming of the song will be donated to both organizations to help all theatre professionals in the US and UK who are now unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first time that Broadway Cares and MAD Trust has ever partnered together to receive a joint donation.

"Tomorrow is a song I'd listen to when I needed some positivity to get me through the tough times - and boy, do we need that now more than ever." says Wallace, from her apartment in London where she has been quarantining since March. The track was self-recorded entirely from her apartment and then shipped over to and produced by music producer, Steve Anderson (Kylie Minogue, Britney Spears).

Wallace goes on to say, "I wanted to give this song new life. I recorded it in my living room and cried between takes. It was healing me, and I wanted it to heal others. So I called my friends and all the fans to stand with me. When we sing the lyrics of "Tomorrow," we stand in solidarity that together we will get through this dark time for our community. The world may feel darker than ever but one thing I do know - the sun will come out tomorrow."

The video features many stars of the stage and screen including Katharine McPhee, Lea Salonga, Leslie Odom Jr, Ledisi, Beverly Knight, Alex Newell, Nina West, Kerry Ellis and more joining in virtually from their homes.

You can stream/purchase the song here: https://lnk.to/1Y4QrjS0. Donate to Broadway Cares at broadwaycares.org/help2020

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You