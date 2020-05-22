Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch Lindsay Pearce and Quentin Garzón Sing 'Move On' From SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
Quentin Garzón has released the first video in his Virtual Performance series, featuring himself and Lindsay Pearce singing "Move On" from Sunday in the Park with George!
This video is the first in the series, with more performances to be released over the coming weeks.
Check out the video below!
Band:
Piano & Synthesizer - Dominic Frigo
Violin I & II - Camille Enderlin
Viola - Brianne Lugo
Cello - Katie Chambers
Bass - Leo Smith
Horn - Kate Amrine
Reed I - Brain Levels
Reed II - Ford Fourqurean
Harp - Liann Cline
Percussion - Brad Bailey