VIDEO: Watch Lindsay Pearce and Quentin Garzón Sing 'Move On' From SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Quentin Garzón has released the first video in his Virtual Performance series, featuring himself and Lindsay Pearce singing "Move On" from Sunday in the Park with George!

This video is the first in the series, with more performances to be released over the coming weeks.

Check out the video below!

Band:

Piano & Synthesizer - Dominic Frigo

Violin I & II - Camille Enderlin

Viola - Brianne Lugo

Cello - Katie Chambers

Bass - Leo Smith

Horn - Kate Amrine

Reed I - Brain Levels

Reed II - Ford Fourqurean

Harp - Liann Cline

Percussion - Brad Bailey

