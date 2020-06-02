Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House
VIDEO: Watch Leslie Uggams on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Leslie Uggams.
New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2pm and 8pm ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Breaking News: Drama Desk Awards Postponed
Originally scheduled to be broadcast this evening, tonight's Drama Desk Awards have been postponed. ... (read more)
PETER PAN LIVE!, Starring Allison Williams, Christopher Walken, Kelli O'Hara, Taylor Louderman, and More, Will Be Broadcast Online
Peter Pan Live! will be broadcast online as part of The Shows Must Go On! The show will launch this Friday at 2pm EDT (7pm BST) and be available for 4... (read more)
VIDEO: The Cast of HADESTOWN Performs a Tiny Desk Concert
Cast members from Hadestown united for a Tiny Desk Concert, hosted by NPR! The concert was filmed back in March, but has just been released.... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller, and HAMILTON Speak Up in Support of #BlackLivesMatter
A video has been posted on the official Hamilton social media accounts, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda speaking up in support of the #BlackLivesMatter m... (read more)
Broadway on Demand Postpones Tony Award Celebration Set For June 7
Broadway On Demand has made the decision to postpone its Tony Awards celebration event that was scheduled for this Sunday, June 7. The announcement wa... (read more)
VIDEO: STAR TREK VOYAGER Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) for a Star Trek Voyager 25th Anniversary Cast reunion with Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Roxann Dawson, Robert B... (read more)
Originally scheduled to be broadcast this evening, tonight's Drama Desk Awards have been postponed. ... (read more)
PETER PAN LIVE!, Starring Allison Williams, Christopher Walken, Kelli O'Hara, Taylor Louderman, and More, Will Be Broadcast Online
Peter Pan Live! will be broadcast online as part of The Shows Must Go On! The show will launch this Friday at 2pm EDT (7pm BST) and be available for 4... (read more)
VIDEO: The Cast of HADESTOWN Performs a Tiny Desk Concert
Cast members from Hadestown united for a Tiny Desk Concert, hosted by NPR! The concert was filmed back in March, but has just been released.... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller, and HAMILTON Speak Up in Support of #BlackLivesMatter
A video has been posted on the official Hamilton social media accounts, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda speaking up in support of the #BlackLivesMatter m... (read more)
Broadway on Demand Postpones Tony Award Celebration Set For June 7
Broadway On Demand has made the decision to postpone its Tony Awards celebration event that was scheduled for this Sunday, June 7. The announcement wa... (read more)
VIDEO: STAR TREK VOYAGER Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) for a Star Trek Voyager 25th Anniversary Cast reunion with Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Roxann Dawson, Robert B... (read more)