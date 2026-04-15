DAMN YANKEES To Return To Broadway In 2027; Casting Begins In May

A reimagined revival of DAMN YANKEES, directed and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, is headed for Broadway next season! According to new casting notices, a new version of the musical is aiming for a spring 2027 opening, with rehearsals expected to begin in January 2027.

The production is holding tryouts for the team this May with a series of Equity auditions for principal actors, stage managers, and ensemble dancers and singers.

The upcoming Broadway staging builds on the recent revival at Arena Stage, which featured a new adaptation by Will Power and Doug Wright, with additional lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

That production reimagined the classic musical by shifting its setting from the 1950s to the early 2000s, placing the story against the backdrop of the Yankees dynasty era and introducing a reworked narrative centered on a Black Joe Hardy, whose motivations are tied to his father’s history as a Negro Leagues player.

Read BroadwayWorld's review of the production here!

Originally premiering on Broadway in 1955, DAMN YANKEES won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The musical features a score by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross, with a book by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop, based on Wallop’s novel The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant.

At Arena Stage, the production starred Jordan Donica as Joe Hardy, alongside Rob McClure as Applegate and Ana Villafañe as Lola, among others. The revised version—described by its creators as a “revisal” rather than a traditional revival—retains the spirit of the original while recontextualizing its themes of ambition, temptation, and identity.

“It was never my goal to throw it upside down and change it,” Trujillo said of the new approach. “It feels like ‘Damn Yankees.’ It looks like ‘Damn Yankees.’ The spirit of it is there.”

Wright and Power’s adaptation further deepens the central narrative by connecting Joe’s journey to a generational legacy shaped by racial barriers in professional baseball, adding new context to his deal with the devil and the stakes of his transformation.

Additional casting, creative team members, and a Broadway theater have not yet been announced.