Photos: Susan Egan, Keala Settle and More Perform for 16,000 in BROADWAY HITS LIVE in Taipei
See photos of Susan Egan, Keala Settle, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Mary Kate Morrisey, Bella Coppola and more.
The world premiere of Broadway Hits Live played to over 16,000 Broadway fans at the Taipei Music Center. The concert featured music from such stage hits as SIX: The Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Wicked, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard, Cats, MJ the Musical, Mamma Mia, Chicago and Smash as well as film hits from La La Land, The Greatest Showman, A Star Is Born, Titanic and Beauty and the Beast. With larger-than-life projections, lighting and special effects, and a company of twenty-six, including a full, on-stage “New York City Band,” of Broadway musicians led by Benjamin Rauhala, audiences were immersed in the world of musical theatre!
Taiwan’s premiere presenters, Management New Artists (MNA), partnered with 10th & Main Productions’ founders, Broadway’s Susan Egan and Adam J. Levy, on this new concert concept, having previously collaborated on Disney Princess – The Concert, Disney All Stars, and last year’s Princess All Stars.
For Broadway Hits Live!, Levy and Egan highlighted stage and screen musicals that have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. Directed by Adam J. Levy, with music direction by Benjamin Rauhala and choreography by Anna Aimee White, the concert featured full production numbers, duets and trios alongside solos from a cast of Broadway performers. Broadway Hits Live will be touring internationally beginning in 2027.
Photo credit: MNA Studio
Tyler John Logan, Tamrin Goldberg, Susan Egan
Tyler John Logan
Susan Egan, Jay Armstrong Johnson
Nico Oliveri
Mary Kate Morrissey, Bella Coppola, Susan Egan
Mary Kate Morrissey & Company
Mary Kate Morrissey (Warren Saire)
Keala Settle & Company
Katie Groggs
Jay Armstron Johnson & Band
Jared Dixon & Company
Susan Egan, Mary Kate Morrissey, Bella Coppola
Dixon, Johnson & Company
DeMarius R Copes & Company
DeMarius R Copes & Co
DeMarius R Copes
Danielle Giulini, Kate Spingarn
Daniel Marconi, Katie Groggs, Nico Oliveri, Jillian Soares
Dancers
Company
Company