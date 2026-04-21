FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY Musical in Development; Dwayne Johnson to Produce

A stage musical adaptation of FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY is in development, led by Dwayne Johnson’s company Seven Bucks Productions alongside Tilted Musicals, Stephen Merchant, Kevin Misher, and Birmingham Hippodrome.

Johnson, who both appeared in and produced the original 2019 film, described the project as a natural fit for the stage, citing wrestling’s roots in storytelling and its connection to live audiences. He called his collaboration with Stephen Merchant on the film “a truly special experience,” adding that the story’s emotional core makes it well suited for a musical adaptation.

The musical will feature a book and lyrics by Olivier Award winner Jon Brittain (Rotterdam, Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!) and music by Brit Award-winning songwriter Miranda Cooper and Ivor Novello nominee Nick Coler.

Originally written and directed by Stephen Merchant, the story follows WWE star Paige, portrayed by Florence Pugh, as she rises from a British wrestling family to international fame. The stage version will center on Saraya Knight’s journey from Norwich to the global stage, exploring identity, independence, and the pull of family.

After premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, the film opened in limited release before expanding nationwide, ultimately grossing approximately $41 million worldwide against a reported budget of around $11 million. Domestically, it earned about $23 million in the United States, with the remainder coming from international markets. Distributed by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in partnership with Lionsgate, the film’s performance was bolstered by strong critical reviews and positive word of mouth, positioning it as a sleeper success relative to its scale and reinforcing the commercial viability of character-driven sports biopics.

Merchant noted that he had long envisioned the story in musical terms, likening its structure to a theatrical journey filled with “larger-than-life characters and huge sweeping emotions,” with each wrestling match functioning like a choreographed number.

Dany Garcia, co-founder and co-CEO of Seven Bucks Productions, emphasized the story’s themes of resilience and humor, describing it as one that “connect[s] on a deeply human level” and is designed to expand in a live setting.

The production will also draw on Cooper’s background shaping British pop music, having written more than 30 top ten singles, to create a contemporary score for the stage.

FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY will mark the first musical from Tilted Musicals, a new company founded by Cooper and producer/director Sam Hodges, focused on developing original works that bridge music and theatre.

Closed workshops are planned for later this year, with a public presentation expected in 2027. Additional details will be announced.

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