VIDEO: Watch Lea Salonga, Jay Armstrong Johnson & Deborah Cox in Opening Number for BROADWAY BACKWARDS!

They sing Dear Evan Hansen's "Waving Through a Window" for the special event, which airs on March 30.

Mar. 29, 2021  

Tomorrow is the big day! Broadway Backwards, the annual event where gender doesn't matter but love does, is set to make its virtual premiere on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. This virtual edition explores how the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic has specifically affected the LGBTQ community. The show will feature Jay Armstrong Johnson as a New Yorker who hallucinates a fantastical journey guided by a late-night television host, portrayed by Jenn Colella.

New performances will be merged with full numbers from previous editions of the show to create a Broadway Backwards that feels distinctly of the moment.

Check back right here to watch the big event, which will be available on demand through Saturday, April 3. Broadway Backwards (#broadwaybackwards) is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City

Below, check out a clip from the opening number, which features Johnson, with Lea Salonga and Deborah Cox!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


