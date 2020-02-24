VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth Accept HRC's Ally for Equality Award!

Click Here for More Articles on KRISTIN CHENOWETH

Earlier this month, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) - the nation's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization - honored Broadway veteran Kristin Chenoweth with the Ally for Equality Award at the 19th Annual HRC Greater New York Gala.

Other honorees included playwrights Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play), Matthew Lopez (The Inheritance), Naomi Campbell, and PVH Corp.

Chenoweth just completed her For the Girls Broadway residency, which followed the release of her album of the same name. Chenoweth is best known for her Broadway roles in Wicked, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Promises Promises, and On the Twentieth Century. She also starred on television in shows such as Pushing Daisies and Glee.

Watch below and Chenoweth gives her acceptance speech!





