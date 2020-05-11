VIDEO: Watch Katrina Lenk Sing 'Something Good' for R&H Goes Pop!

As part of R&H Goes Pop!, Katrina Lenk is singing "Something Good" from The Sound of Music. Check out the new music video below!

Experience Rodgers & Hammerstein like never before! Contemporary twists on timeless classics, R&H GOES POP! is an unforgettable celebration of 75 years of Broadway's most influential collaborators. Join your favorite Broadway stars as they put their own spin on the Rodgers & Hammerstein songbook.

Katrina Lenk is a triple threat artist who segues seamlessly between stage and screen. She most recently starred as Dina in Broadway's Tony Award-winning production of The Band's Visit and earned a Tony Award, Grammy Award, Emmy Award, Lucille Lortel Award, Outer Critics Circle Award nomination, Chita Rivera Award nomination, Drama League Award nomination, Theatre World Award's Dorothy Louden Award, and a Clarence Derwent Award for Breakout Female of the Year. Lenk starred on Broadway in Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel's Indecent (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). Her other Broadway credits include Once, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, and The Miracle Worker. Additional theater credits include iWitness (Mark Taper Forum), Lost Land (Steppenwolf), Caucasian Chalk Circle (South Coast Rep), and Lovelace: A Rock Opera (L.A./Edinburgh). To television audiences, Lenk is known for her pivotal roles on hit series including a recent major series arc on the "The Village," "The Good Fight," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Elementary," "The Get Down," "The Blacklist," "According to Jim," and "Will & Grace." On the big screen, she appeared in Look Away, Evol: The Theory of Love, Elan Vital, Crime Fiction, Kiss Me in the Dark, and Space Daze. Lenk is the ringleader of the band/performance art piece called Moxy Phinx.





